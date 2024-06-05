High Peak MP candidate calls on people to apologise after police say 'no further action' necessary
Earlier in the week Derbyshire Police said they had created a case to review claims of election fraud.
The case was opened against the High Peak Conservative MP candidate Robert Largan in relation to social media posts he made used campaign colours of both Labour and the Reform party.
He also said he was ‘amazed’ by the number of local Labour voters getting in touch to tell him that they’re going to vote for him and because of this he was launching a new Labour for Largan club.
However, yesterday evening - Tuesday June, 4 Derbyshire Police issued an update which states: “We received a number of messages reporting concerns in relation to promotional material issued by a prospective candidate standing for a political party in the forthcoming UK General Election.
“Specialist detectives have now reviewed these reports and the electronic material, which includes the required imprint, saying who promoted the material and who the material was published on behalf of.
“Having assessed the electronic material, Derbyshire Constabulary confirms that no criminal offences have been committed and no further action is necessary.”
Following the police update Mr Largan told The Advertiser: “I’m proud of the fact that some local Labour voters and Reform voters are switching to support me, based on my local record of delivery.
“It’s disappointing when some people waste police time with spurious complaints and publish false statements about me.
“I invite those who have been so quick to attack and smear me to consider showing some grace and now publish clarifications and apologise.”
