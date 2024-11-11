High Peak Labour MP Jon Pearce pleased three care units no longer named among those potentially facing closure

High Peak Labour MP Jon Pearce who is among a number of Derbyshire MPs campaigning against Derbyshire County Council’s proposed care home and day centre closures has been pleased to see three units in his area are no longer named among those potentially facing closure.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative-led council is due to consider closing and selling nine care homes and closing some day centres for the elderly during a Cabinet meeting on November 14 under refreshed proposals after studying the public reaction from over 1.700 respondents in a consultation to their plans.

Eccles Fold Resource Day Centre and Whitestones Care Home, both at Chapel-en-le-Frith, had featured among the council’s original target of up to 11 care homes and eight day centres for proposed closure but they are now proposed to remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pearce said: “Whilst it is fantastic news that our joint campaign to stop Tory proposals to close Whitestones Care Home and Eccles Fold Resource Centre in Chapel-en-le-Frith has been successful, we are devastated to hear that they are still going ahead with plans to close the Jubilee Centre, in New Mills, and Queens Court, in Buxton.

Jon Pearce Speaking At Public Meeting In Chapel En Le Frith Against The Proposed Care Home And Day Centre Closures

“I’ve been campaigning against these cuts with Labour councillors and other MPs across Derbyshire alongside service users and their families.

“Over 1,700 people responded to the consultation to tell the Tories to think again. I have attended town hall meetings and raised the issue directly with the Prime Minister in Parliament.”

UNISON campaigners are still calling for the council to abandon adult social care saving plans and some Derbyshire Labour MPs have also met with Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, to express their concerns about the proposals to close care homes and day centres for the elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In original plans the council had earmarked 11 care homes for possible closure including: Briar Close, Borrowash; Bennerley Fields, Ilkeston; Castle Court, Swadlincote; Florence Shipley, Heanor; The Grange, Eckington; Lacemaker Court, Long Eaton; The Leys, Ashbourne; New Bassett House, Shirebrook; Rowthorne, Swanwick; Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover; And Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The council is now proposing to cease to operate and offer for sale eight care homes including: Briar Close, Castle Court, The Grange, Lacemaker Court, The Leys, New Bassett House, Rowthorne, Thomas Colledge,

And Bennerley Fields would no longer operate as a residential care home and would be repurposed to be used exclusively for community support beds for short-term reablement and assessment.

The council has also stated that of its remaining residential care homes, it is proposing to further publicly consult on proposed changes that, if implemented, would enable a move towards a single operating model of care with four homes operating as specialist dementia care homes including Florence Shipley, Whitestones, Matlock’s Meadow View, and Swadlincotes’ Oaklands, with all except Whitestones having an integrated day centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another option under consideration is for two homes to operate as specialist dementia care homes including Florence Shipley and Whitestones with Meadow View and Oaklands adopting a mixed care model.

In original plans eight day centres faced possible closures including: Blackwell Day Centre, Blackwell; Eccles Fold Day Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith; Fabrick Day Services, Hilton; Hasland Resource Centre, at Hasland, Chesterfield; Jubilee Centre, New Mills; Queens Court, Buxton; Shirebrook Resource Centre; And Valley View Day Centre, Bolsover.

However, following the public consultation, the council has stated that in its latest proposals three day centres in the community would remain open including: Eccles Fold, at Chapel en-le-Frith; Hasland, in Chesterfield; and Shirevale, in Shirebrook.

The council claims the proposals outlined in a report due to be discussed by the council’s Cabinet on November 14 support the council’s intention to create a sustainable service focusing on specialist services for people with dementia and their carers, offering long-term residential care and flexible day and overnight breaks to support carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also claims the proposals will allow for greater integration with health partners to provide short-term reablement and assessment services to support timely discharge from hospital, prevent unplanned hospital admissions and reduce the risk of readmission, thereby helping people stay at home for as long as they can.

The council has stated that moving from mixed model care homes, where both long-term and short-term residents are cared for, to single model care homes, focusing on either providing support to people with dementia and their carers or on providing short-term reablement and assessment care will create a more effective and efficient service.

Mr Pearce added: “These cuts are wrong-headed at a time when we need more social care. This will have a devastating effect on families. All Tory councillors, particularly those that represent wards in High Peak, really must come out against these proposals.”

Erewash Labour MP Adam Thompson has expressed concerns for the future of care homes at Briar Close, at Borrowash, Bennerley Fields, at Ilkeston, and Lacemaker Court, at Long Eaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson said: “This is a shocking attack on Erewash’s most vulnerable residents. Once again, the elderly are being made to pay the price for Conservative financial failures.

“These reckless plans will disrupt lives and leave many without essential care support. My heart also goes out to the hardworking carers and staff now facing an uncertain future.

“I urge Derbyshire County Council to withdraw these damaging plans immediately. I encourage residents across Erewash to contact their Conservative county councillors and ensure that this betrayal is remembered next May.”

The Conservative-controlled council has stated it is addressing overall saving plans affecting services to meet an estimated budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after it stressed it has struggled with reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and a growing demand on services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Cllr Natalie Hoy, has said people want to remain in their own homes and more specialised dementia care is needed and there is a need to refocus services.