High Peak joinery firm donates bird boxes to local schools

The initiative, called Little Wings, will see Brindley Timberworks offering two bird boxes to 25 nurseries and primary schools within the High Peak and Peak District.

Company owner Ben Brindley said: “As a father with a keen interest in the outdoors and nature, this is something very close to my heart.

"During the last year or so, children’s everyday routines have been turned upside-down with more screen time for completing schoolwork or for entertainment and we need to bring back that link to the natural environment”.

Brindley Timberworks is giving away two bird boxes to 25 nurseries and primary schools in the High Peak

Members of the community as well as local leaders are being asked to nominate a school or nursery to receive the boxes.