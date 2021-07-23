Jobs to be created as Deliveroo comes to Buxton

The company is coming to the town next month and is now on the lookout for drivers and riders to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Buxton and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks. Anyone who's interested should head over to our website to sign up.”

Deliveroo is looking for delivery drivers and riders ahead of its launch in Buxton next month. Photo - Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

The company said they are looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work.

All riders are offered free medical insurance.

Applicants must be aged 18 and over and need a scooter bike, or car (with licence and insurance), safety equipment (e.g. helmet), smartphone with iOS 12 / Android 6 or above and proof of right to work self-employed in the UK.