High Peak firefighters among award winners as new cohort pass out

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service was joined by the friends and families of 14 new firefighters celebrating the end of their training at a passing out ceremony on Thursday, September 8.

Of the firefighters passing out, 11 were from wholetime course 112 which concluded this month, and three were from wholetime and on-call courses that were completed amid the pandemic in 2021.

Their achievements were recognised with the presentation of certificates, special awards, and operational displays for the assembled guests, including a trophy for Buxton’s Imogen Trinder, winner of the technical award for the trainee who has achieved the highest combined mark across all the technical exams on course 112. Adam Mears, who will be based in Glossop, won the Silver Axe – an award presented to the trainee who has consistently achieved a high standard in both the technical and practical aspects of the course from the first day.

Imogen Trinder, left, with fellow award-winning Derbyshire firefighters Adam Mears and Christopher Day.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Rob Taylor said: “It is always an honour to see trainee firefighters complete their initial training – an exciting time as they take the next step in their fire service career as Firefighters in development on fire stations across Derbyshire. As each of our new trainees leave the training centre, I wish them all well and look forward to following their careers.

“While their initial training is complete, the next two years will see each of them undergo a period of development, gaining valuable experience dealing with the wide range of incidents the service attends, and carrying out a range of community engagement activity to support the service’s vision of making Derbyshire safer together.”

He added: “The last 14 weeks of training will undoubtedly have been tough as they have each faced new experiences and learned new skills that will support their careers for years to come.

The Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service class of 2021-22.

“It would be remiss of me to mention their training and not acknowledge our dedicated operational training team who have provided guidance and support to the trainees while ensuring they are ready to face the challenges they will encounter as a Firefighter. Similarly, I must also acknowledge the team behind the scenes responsible for recruitment and selection, without whom we would not be here celebrating today.”