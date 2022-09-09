High Peak Borough councillors pay tribute to The Queen

In a joint statement, the Mayor of High Peak, Councillor Ollie Cross; the Leader of the council, Councillor Anthony Mckeown; the Leader of the Conservative group, Councillor Tony Ashton; the Leader of the Liberal Democrat group, Councillor David Lomax; the Leader of the Green Party group, Councillor Joanna Collins and the council’s Chief Executive, Andrew Stokes, said: “It is with immense sadness that we learned of the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Throughout her unprecedented 70-year reign she has set the standard of dignified, unwavering public service and commitment to fulfilling her role with the good grace and good humour that stand as an enduring example to us all.

“For so many of us Queen Elizabeth has been the only monarch we have known and, on so many occasions, a comforting presence in our lives. Her loss will be mourned not just here in the UK but across the Commonwealth and the wider world community.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pictured in April 2022. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Royal Family at this time as communities across the High Peak join those around the world in remembering this remarkable monarch and the service she has given us.”

Flags at Buxton Town Hall and Hadfield Hall, at Norfolk Square in Glossop and in Manor Park and the Pavilion Gardens have been lowered to half-mast.

Books of condolence will be available for people to express their sentiments in the coming days. Details of locations will be shared on the council’s Facebook and Twitter channels.

Many people will want to lay flowers, or leave candles and messages, and the grassed areas on the Slopes in front of Buxton Town Hall and in Norfolk Square have been made available for people to do that.

Chapel Parish Council is asking people to leave their tributes at the war memorial in the Market Place and the Town Council in New Mills have made the grassed area in front of the Town hall available.