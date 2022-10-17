Volunteers reunite to bring Christmas to the community in Buxton

Christmas in the Community has been organised by The Source, on Terrace Road and The Tradesman’s Entrance Cafe on the Market Place, for the past seven years, offering a free Christmas dinner, Christmas hamper, or lunch and company to those who need it.

Ruth Eyre, who organises the hampers to make up for people ahead of Christmas Day, said: “Christmas isn't cancelled.

“This is our seventh year helping to bring Christmas to our town and further afield.

Christmas meals and gifts are back this for the seventh year at the Tradesman's Entrance. Pictured Ruth Eyre and Emma Bogle.

“Overall we have been able to bring Christmas to over 1,500 people be it a Christmas hamper or a Christmas dinner on Christmas day - we do this because no one should be on their own at Christmas or worrying how they might afford the day.

“This year is going to be no different, our aim is the same – to bring Christmas to everyone who may need it , whether it be a Christmas hamper for a family or a Christmas dinner on Christmas day delivered to their door, or Christmas with company in The Tradesman’s Entrance Cafe.”

Last year more than 250 people were helped by the service.

Advertisement

Jojo Smith, from The Tradesman’s Entrance, said: “Sadly this year we all think that number is going to be higher as people struggle financially.

"But also there are people who don’t have anyone and nowhere to go so we want to welcome them to the cafe so they don’t have to be alone.”

The organisation for the free event has now started and Ruth said: “We can't do all this without you amazing people, and the support you provide us with.

“Remember this is community not charity.”

Advertisement

Anyone wanting to support the good work the volunteers do can buy something from their Amazon Wish List, https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/NSYUOMRZ8Q3S?ref_=wl_share or drop off gifts at The Tradesman’s Entrance. Monetary donations will also be taken as it costs around £30-£40 to put a hamper together for struggling families.

Referrals to book a meal or hamper can be made at the cafe in Higher Buxton.

Money can be donated either in person or via https://gofund.me/d9499a43.