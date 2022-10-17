High Peak charity founder's skydive with paratrooper who inspired aid appeal

Sally Deepee from Little Cherubs had arranged to take part in a skydive to boost funds for the Chapel-en-le-Frith based charity.

However, when she got to the airfield she found the instructor accompanying her on her tandem skydive was the same paratrooper whose picture taken in Afghanistan had inspired Sally to start collecting for the the people of the war torn country.

She said: “It was an incredible moment.”

Paratrooper Alexander Lilburn with Little Cherubs founder Sally Deepee. A picture of Alexander in Afghanistan inspired Little Cherubs to work with East Cheshire Council and support more than 80 refugees.

Sally says four people from Little Cherubs took part in the skydive with two using a different plane so it really just was chance that she completed her jump with Paratrooper Alexander Lilburn.

She said: “I asked him if this was his full time job and he said no this was a hobby and he was actually a paratrooper who has served in Afghanistan.”

He then said Sally may have recognised him as a picture of him holding a little girl in Afghanistan last year went viral.

Sally said: “I couldn’t believe as it was that very picture that made me want to help the people of Afghanistan.”

Little Cherubs worked with East Cheshire Council in August 2021 to provide emergency aid for 64 refugees from war torn Kabul.

After jumping out of the plane on September 25, at Langar Airfield, Sally and Alexander spoke about the good work both of them do.

Sally said: “It felt like the stars had aligned and we were both jumping for the same cause.

“He had seen the impacts of war from the front line but wanted to know about the support refugees received when they arrived in England.”

The skydive raised more than £2,500 which will go towards helping High Peak families in need this winter.

Sally added: “It’s only autumn and we have already seen a 100 per cent increase in the families we are helping compared to last year as everyone is struggling with their bills at the moment and I worry we will not be able to keep up with demand when we get to winter.”

