High Peak butchers and bakers up for 'rural Oscars' as public vote opens

Buxton’s Geoff Mycock & Son is in contention for the Midlands butcher category, while the Bridge Bakehouse in Whaley Bridge could scoop the local food/drink prize.

Both were nominated by grateful customers and are now hoping more and more people can get behind them at a time when small town and rural economies could use a boost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Mycock, the son of Scarsdale Place stalwart Geoff, said: “It’s absolutely overwhelming to be be on the shortlist. As a family-run business for more than 75 years, we’ve tried to do our upmost to support local people. It’s a commitment that goes back to my grandfather and we will continue to do our best for the community.”

Gary Mycock, of Geoff Mycock &Son, the butchers proving itself to be a cut above.

“Someone put the nomination form on our counter and we didn’t know anything about it, but it was nice to see the feedback and thoughts for how we can still improve. It’s a great big thank you from both of us.”

The awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.

Nominees are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

Mycocks has more than done its bit over the past couple of years, including the expansion of its delivery service to reach isolated customers in the pandemic at no extra cost, and supporting an aid convoy headed for the Ukraine border.

Courtney, left, and Camilla Dignan of the Bridge Bakehouse.

Gary said: “Our motto is ‘It will be done’, whatever you ask for. Geoff will sacrifice to make a customer happy, especially if their loyalty goes back many moons. He prides himself on making sure everyone gets what they require.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s not all about greed, it’s about doing right by the public. Some successful business people might do things differently, but where there is loyalty we will honour it.”

Sisters Camilla and Courtney Dignan, owners of the Bridge Bakehouse, have cause for a double celebration as they approach a decade in business this July.

Their brownies, cakes, tarts and other treats have been growing in popularity throughout that time, via the Market Street shop, nationwide delivery service and supply deals with other local partners.

Behind the scenes at the Bridge Bakehouse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Camilla, who leads the bakery side of the operation, said: “It’s very exciting, a bit of a surprise and a big pick-me-up. It makes all the stress feel worthwhile. We received an email to say someone had nominated us but we didn’t think we had chance. There are some really lovely people who have gone out of their way to nominate us.

“It’s nice to be recognised as a small hard-working business in a community like this. We grew up in Whaley and we absolutely love it.”

Both Mycocks and the Bakehouse have networks of business relationships throughout the region, meaning they are well aware of the pressures rural operators are under at the moment.

Camilla said: “We get our meat locally, eggs from Disley, bread from Bakewell, and we supply loads of little village businesses. I think everyone’s struggling a little bit and worrying about what’s to come in the future, but you’ve just got to keep positive, especially for the customers. We want to lift everyone’s spirits. Coffee and cake does that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re in the process of launching a new cake range for our postal delivery business. We’ve added some more selection boxes and we’ll have Valentine’s and Easter specials coming up. Hopefully that will get us through the cost-of-living crisis and the bridge being shut in the centre of Whaley.”

Gary said: “The biggest challenge as a rural business is working with a smaller population and against some of the bigger retailers which are mass producing food.

“It’s hard for the little man to keep competitive. Our bills are just as big a share of the business, if not more so. You’ve got to cut your cloth accordingly but we take pride in quality produce which will speak for itself.”

He added: “We know from our connections with local farmers that they’re suffering with their costs as well. They’ paying more for feed and corn and everything else it takes to get the product to us, and they’re asking for our prices to reflect that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re at the frontline with the consumer, and we have to keep everyone in the loop with information about prices. I think when you talk to anyone in a rural area they understand that though. They know we’re all in the same boat.

“We put our heads together regularly to see how we can move things forward. We’re making a big thing at the moment to bring in customers who haven’t shopped here before. One of the big things was convenience, so we tried introducing home-cooked ready meals and that’s been a big success.”

Those customer connections provide many of the businesses’ best moments, forging the kind of bonds that bigger retailers struggle to match.

Camilla said: “It means so much to us to be open and serving the community. If all the local businesses shut it wouldn’t be anything like it is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We feel like a hub for people because we’re open seven days a week, and so many want to pop in just to say hello and have a chat.”

Gary said: “One of the most enjoyable parts of the work comes at Christmas, and making that difference to everyone’s festive meals. It’s such a pleasure when a customer comes in and asks for such-and-such because they ate it at someone else’s house. We’re a place people come to talk.”

To cast your vote or find more detail on the awards, go to www.countryside-alliance.org/our-work/rural-awards/caawards.

To browse the Bakehouse range, go to www.thebridgebakehouse.co.uk. To order from Mycocks, call 01298 23330.

Advertisement

Advertisement