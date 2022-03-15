Buxton farrier to join equestrian convoy delivering aid to Ukraine border

Mark Caley, 52, who lives at Manor Farm in King Sterndale, will be part of the Ukraine Equestrian Relief convoy setting off from Cheshire on Friday, March 18, consisting of at least nine horseboxes packed with clothing, medical supplies, hygiene products and children’s colouring books and toys.

He said: “The call went out two weeks ago from someone in the industry, asking for anyone who owns a horsebox and was able to help deliver the aid. We’re in a privileged position to be able to do something, so I decided to get involved.

“People are crying out for help over there, and each and every one of us can do our bit. Why wouldn’t we? If we ever found ourselves in the same situation, I hope there would be someone out there to help us.”

Mark Caley with some of the aid he will be transporting to Ukrainian border countries.

Not content with simply transporting the aid, Mark has been busy drumming up financial and material donations from across north Derbyshire and beyond in recent days.

He said: “It’s had an absolutely amazing response. The Gofundme page has collected around £20,000 in cash, while I’ve filled my own 18-tonne lorry with supplies and now I’ve got Karen Hotchin, from Hi Peak Feeds in Monyash, coming with hers too.

“We’re not allowed to take food and we’ve got more than enough second-hand clothing, so what we really need still is medical supplies – silver blankets for warmth, bandages, syringes, sanitary supplies, first aid kits.”

Local doctors and nurses have been giving generously and there has been vital support from businesses. Lomas Distribution on Waterswallows Road has filled Mark’s lorry with fuel, Glossop Caravans has donated a new water pump for the wagon, and butchers Geoff Mycock & Son are providing a big breakfast on Friday to get the drivers off to a good start.

The mission has been supported by Government departments to help navigate customs regulations and EU rules on freight vehicles. Equestrian contacts across the continent will be providing meals and stopping places along the way.

A nurse and Polish translators will be travelling with the convoy, and everyone involved will be hearing from a psychologist before they set off to prepare them for the impact of suffering which they may encounter.

Mark said: “I’ve never been abroad in the lorry before, let alone done anything like this, but I’m excited to be part of it. We’re not sure how long it will take, or when we’ll be back but it’s likely to be a couple of weeks.

"Once we’ve delivered the aid, the plan is to let people sleep, eat and shower in the lorries’ accommodation compartments, then we’ll help transport them to destinations all over Europe. We hope we’ll be allowed to bring some back into Britain, but we’re waiting to hear what the legal situation will be.”

Mark will be accepting donations delivered to Manor Farm, in person or via online orders, until Thursday night. To contact him, go to facebook.com/mark.caley.50. To make a financial contribution, go to https://bit.ly/3KLZdxC.

For more information, and updates on the progress of the convoy, go to facebook.com/ukraineequestrianrelief.