High Peak Baby Bank celebrates second birthday - with exciting plans to support more families

High Peak Baby Bank celebrated its second birthday with a party for service users and of course lots of cake.

Founder Kirsty Jackson said: “It’s unbelievable to think we have been helping families for two years.

“When I set it up it was to help struggling families and it is still that at its very core but it has grown in ways I could never have imagined.

Kirsty Jackson and Zoie Campbell at their mother and baby sessions held at Fairfield Surestart Centre. Pic Jason Chadwick

"It’s sad to see so many families struggling every month but we are here to help bridge the gap and make it easier for families.”The group started in 2021 with the idea of helping families out and providing free clothes.

Since then the group has expanded and now offers clothes and baby equipment like prams and cots.

In the beginning they were helping five families a week and that has now tripled and they are helping 60 families a month.

The group run two weekly stay and play sessions for parents or expecting parents and Kirsty is in the process of setting up a third class based out of a Buxton school.

She said: “We listened to our parents and we have tried to meet their needs.

“The health visitors are so stretched they no longer offer drop-in weighing clinics - I had to travel to Leek to get my daughter weighed as there was nothing in the High Peak.“So we bought ourselves some baby scales, lots of PPE and opened up a weighing clinic - under the full disclosure we weren’t medical professionals but parents have been flocking to us because it is a needed service and a reason for new mums to leave the house.”

Kirsty, who has fibromyalgia and ME, says even on her bad days she loves coming to work.

“We have made a wonderful community here.

“I used to clean toilets and hated my job, now I get out of bed everyday knowing me and my amazing team - which I wouldn’t be able to do half of the things I do without them - are making a difference.”The group are in the process of applying for charity status which will mean they will be able to apply for grants and ask for sponsorship from local businesses.

Kirsty says the next plan is to set up a shoe shop as they have now bought some foot measures and have lots of different weather shoes available to give out for free.

She said: “I was one of seven children growing up and it was tough to be poor in such a rural area.

“We may have worn hand-me-down clothes but we always had proper shoes and I want to pass that on to our families.”

She wants to create a space where families can get their little ones' feet measured properly without the pressure of paying for expensive shoes.

She added: “It’s good to be good and we are making a legacy that will go on to help people for years to come and I’m so proud.”