Buxton Museum and Art Gallery's bumper year as visitor donations reach an all time high

More than 30,000 visitors made the journey to Buxton Museum and Art Gallery last year and donations peaked at double the amount the museum has ever received before.

By Lucy Ball
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 12:08pm

A love token from King Charles II dating back to the 1600s and a ginger beer bottle from Buxton Mineral Water company going back to the 150 years are just some of the artefacts which were found and put on display last year at the Terrace Road site.

The museum, owned by Derbyshire County Council, also raised £5,300 in visitor donations in 2022 - making last year its most financially successful 12 months.

Councillor Barry Lewis, Derbyshire County Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Leadership, Culture, Tourism and Climate Change, said: “After the restrictions of lockdown, it’s wonderful to see that Buxton Museum and Art Gallery has not only bounced back but continues to go from strength to strength.”

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, on Terrace Road.
In 2022 the museum and art gallery held 14 exhibitions, 11 free family workshops, including two for families with special educational needs, 14 public lectures and was visited by 285 school pupils.

Online, 190,000 people visited the museum’s websites, including Wonders of the Peak, museum blog and on its social media channels.

According to the Annual Museum Survey, the museum’s visitors brought £225,735 into the local economy last year.

Also 42 objects were added to its collections and 36 were returned to indigenous communities in Canada and the United States.

Among the items returned to Native American and First Nation people in Canada and the US, were a ceremonial feasting platter, axe head, tomahawk, moccasins, baskets, canoe bailer and gloves.

Many had been exchanged as gifts with European settlers and travellers. However, some items were taken under duress, and the museum is delighted to see these objects back where they belong. The communities that have received the items back have appreciated the returns and the spirit in which the museum has worked with them.

“The museum and art gallery is home to many precious and interesting items and I would like to thank the volunteers who gave more than 1,400 hours of their free time to identify, document and care for collections.”

