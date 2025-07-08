Buxton Carnival’s fly past from a Lancaster Bomber - one of only two which are still airworthy from World War Two - has been confirmed and a time given.

The flypast has been organised by Michael Hilton, who is known to many for his information on buxtonweather.co.uk, has spoken to the team at RAF Coningsby about the fly past on Saturday July, 12.

He said: “We are still on for our flypast on Buxton Well Dressings Carnival Parade Day.”

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster – one of only two still airworthy in The World will be flying over the town to celebrate The Buxton Well Dressings and The Buxton International Opera Festival.

Here’s the exact time Lancaster Bomber will fly past the Buxton Carnival. Photo National World

Michael said: “So, all being well with aircraft serviceability – and the weather, we should hear four Rolls Royce Merlin engines over Buxton on Saturday afternoon.

“I spoke to the Flight Navigator for the day – he is Dutch Holland – with this large four engine plane, we should get a great view.”

He explains, the planned time is 2.08pm but the team are displaying over North Manchester first and then timing depends a little on Manchester Air Traffic Control, as they will fly through that airspace - the timings may be between 2pm and 2.15pm.

Their route in will be over Stockport, Kettleshulme, then their flight path crosses the dam between The Errwood and Fernilee Reservoirs, over Watford Moor and above The A5004 Long Hill, to Buxton.

They then plan to do two passes over Buxton Town Centre at around 1000 feet, centred on a map reference we have agreed, which is outside the Pavilion Gardens, Opera House and the Crescent Hotel.

Michael added: “They will depart towards the North East from Buxton - so Waterswallows/ Wormhill direction.

“So it all depends on the weather and aircraft serviceability of course but it is looking pretty good right now.”

The road race with Buxton Athletic will start at 1.45pm with the carnival procession starting at 2pm and then the fun will continue in the Pavilion Gardens all afternoon with everything from food vendors, entertainment and the carnival concert starting at 4pm.

The fun fair will be on the Market Place all day and the wells dressing boards will be on display throughout the day at the towns wells.