Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Hayfield May Queen

Hayfield May Queen is back this weekend and promises to be a great one as the fair, live music and the walking parade returns to the village.

Hayfield May Queen in the country’s longest running walking parade and will take over the village once more from Thursday May, 8 when the fair arrives.

On Friday May, 9 the judging for best house, lamppost, garden, pub and business will take place.

Then on Saturday May, 11 there will be May Pole Dancing, ringing of the bells and the parade through the streets.

May Queen secretary Carol Percival said: “I think to still be here and going strong after 98 years is brilliant.

“We have a committee member who lives 100 miles away but is involved as it was part of her childhood.

“We also have someone who was a lady in waiting in the 1960s and still on the committee in her 70s so it really does bring everyone together.” After the parade, which starts at 1.30pm from Sett Valley Car Park, on Station Road making its way through the village to the Old School Field, there will be entertainment on the field and the crowning of the new royalty at 4pm.

Carol said: “We have got stilt walkers, magic acts, balloons as well as the fun fair.”

On Sunday there will be the annual May Queen service at St Matthew’s Church followed by a flower laying ceremony at the cenotaph.

After that the fun will return to the Old School Field where there will be music from Twisted Lick, The Beachcombers, and The Sun Band as well as a bar, the fair, farm animals and a story time for the little ones.

Carol said: “This year we are charging for the first time, but it’s only 50p for adults and children are free and there’s no where you can get to watch three bands for 50p so we still think it’s great value.”

To round off the celebrations there will be a children’s disco on Friday May, 16 from 6.30pm at Hayfield Conservative Club and a fell race will take place on the same day at 7.30pm.

Carol added: “I’m really looking forward to it - fingers crossed for good weather.”