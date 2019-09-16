Giant dinosaur sculptures stolen from Buxton garden

Dinosaurs are on the loose after two huge sculptures were stolen from a garden in Buxton.

The creations, made out steel, have disappeared from the same Wyehead garden on consecutive weekends in September and sculptor Andy Hill is appealing for the public to help bring them home.

He said: “So much time and love has gone into making these and the fact I’ve lost not just one but two makes me think they have been stolen to order.

“In a way that’s the only redeeming feature because at least then I know someone wants them. If they have been taken for scrap metal, that’s just heartbreaking.”

Andy started his sculpture journey eight years ago after seeing the dinosaur in Manchester Museum and wanted to re-create something with his own welding talents.

Since then his herd has grown and the 57-year-old, of George Mansions, has several pieces on a friend’s lawn on Wyehead.

He said: “When I first started I was just ‘giving it a go’, but the more involved I’ve become I’ve made sure all the sculptures are anatomically correct with the right number of bones in the skeleton.

“The pieces which have been taken are huge, one of them is six foot high and the second is about eight foot long, and they are made of steel so they are incredibly heavy.

“More than one person has been involved with this, there is no way you could move them any distance on your own.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get them back but I want to make sure they can’t be sold on.”

A police spokesman said: “Until someone comes forward there are no further lines of inquiry we can pursue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting: 19000481213.