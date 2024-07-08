Free pint for each customer at Derbyshire's Greene King pubs if England football team scores in Euro semi-final
Greene King has announced a free refreshment on July 10 if the Three Lions score – all customers need to do is say the words “England scored, please pour” to redeem their complimentary pint once the final whistle has been blown.
The brewery operates pubs at the Donkey Derby in Chesterfield, Smithy Pond at Wingerworth, Chequers at Coal Aston, Peacock at Owler Bar, The Castle at Bakewell, Cat & Fiddle at Kirk Hallam, Sir John Warren at Ilkeston and the Old Club House at Buxton.
Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: “With the highly anticipated semi-final against Netherlands just around the corner, we know that in football tournaments the winning result is never guaranteed.
“We want to support the nation and guarantee a good time win, lose or draw so no matter the result should England score, we’ll give our guests a free drink on us!"
The offer entitles pubgoers to one free pint of either Greene King IPA, Yardbird Pale Ale, Old Speckled Hen, Old Golden Hen, House Bitter, False Nine, Level Head Session IPA, Flint Eye Dry-Hopped Lager, Hazy Day Hazy IPA, Prior Life All Day IPA, Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative.
Former professional footballer and avid pub lover, Jimmy Bullard, said: “After having a career in football, I’ve seen first-hand the passion this nation has for the sport and as this tournament has proven, nothing is guaranteed in football.
“What can be guaranteed though is a good time at the pub, because no matter the result, win or lose, you’re surrounded by your friends and fellow fans, so you can celebrate or commiserate together.
“The addition of a free pint is enough to put a smile on my face, especially when the games so far have been so agonising to watch. There is only one place I’ll be heading to watch the semi-final game and that’s my local Greene King pub, because once one of our players hit the ball in the back of the net, I’ll be enjoying a refreshing pint – free of charge! No brainer!”
