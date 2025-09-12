Plans have been submitted to convert a pub which shut suddenly in 2024 into a new home.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Mr E Hyland wants to convert the Shady Oak in Fernilee into a residential space.

In a statement submitted with his application Mr Hyland said: “The Shady Oak traded satisfactory as a food based pub until around 2016, at this time trade declined to the extent that the business became unprofitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Much of the business was passing trade, but following the opening of the chapel bypass trade gradually reduced, also Fernilee is only a very small community thus not being able to generate enough business to keep it profitable.

Plans have been submitted to convert The Shady Oak pub, which shut suddenly in 2024, into a new home.

“The property was put to open market after the latest tenant struggled to make a profit and could not be replaced, it was placed on the market towards the end of 2024, the small local community discussed purchasing the property but came to the same conclusion and did not proceed any further, there was no interest by any other party with a view to reopen it as a public house or otherwise.” The application proposes to change the use of the ground floor from public house to residential accommodation to create a 4-bedroom detached property. All changes would be internal.

Resident Sally Mellers is not keen on the plans.

She said: “I object to the closure of the Shady Oak Pub as a hospitality venue and to the conversion of the building and or car park into residential accommodation.”

Claire Beswick, another resident said: “The Shady Oak Pub has been operating in some form as a hospitality venue for over a hundred years in Fernilee and is considered a valuable community asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to see the building back in use as an affordable local hospitality venue.

“This could be a smaller pub, restaurant, licensed café, community shop or a hostel for walkers.

“This would provide the service and assets needed to the local rural community and the Peak District National Park.”

Mr Hyland said: “The proposal essentially involves an increase in the size of the residential proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal comprises appropriate development in the Green Belt and planning permission should therefore be granted.”

Have your say on the plans via the council’s planning website, searching for application HPK/2025/0285.