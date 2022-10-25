Former army major running support group to help High Peak veterans

Danny Webb struggled with life as a civilian after leaving the military in the year 2000. He turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism which took him down a dark path.

Now sober for eight years he works at Stand To, a service dedicated to Derbyshire’s Forces community.

The 65-year-old said: “Stand To has changed lives for the better and reaches people when they are at their lowest and helps them back to a better place.”

Danny Webb doing a colour run for Stand To for Derbyshire veterans. Pic submitted

The group was formed in 2015 and now not only helps former veterans with alcohol abuse but also homelessness and debt counselling for them and their families.

Dany said: “When you leave military life adjusting is so hard.

“You have been trained to kill and follow strict and regimented regimes and civilian life is completely different.

Advertisement

“You could have a boss who doesn’t understand what you have been and things get tough.

“For me I turned to alcohol to block out what I was feeling and did several stints in rehab and if I had carried on drinking it would have killed me.”

He says working at Stand To is the longest job he has held since leaving the military because he feels the work he does is making a difference.

Veterans are encouraged to take part in activities such as walks and fishing with the group to help improve their mental health.

Advertisement

Danny said: “Veterans need to talk to other veterans. They need that camaraderie and the chance to swap war stories with people who understand what they have been through.”

Stand To operates across all of Derbyshire and Danny, from Sheffield, runs the meetings in the north of the county at St Anne’s Community Centre on Hardwick Street West, Buxton.

He said: “The group is a safe space for veterans to discuss what is really going on.

“Alcohol is the mask but underneath the mask there is PTSD, anxiety and depression.”

Advertisement

He added: “If there is anyone who is struggling with life outside of the military come along to our next meeting and know you are not alone.”

The next meeting is on Tuesday October 25 at 10am, no need to book.