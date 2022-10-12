Broadcaster Michael Portillo praises work of Friends of Buxton Station during visit to the town

FoBS Vice Chairman, Brian Jones receiving congratulations and their 2022 CRN Award trophy from Michael Portillo, broadcaster and TV presenter (left to right). Photo taken by Dave Carlisle.

The former politician turned TV presenter appeared at Buxton Opera House on Monday night and paid a visit to Buxton station first where he congratulated the Friends of Buxton Station group (FoBS) after they won another National Community Rail Award at a celebration event held in Manchester on October 6 – the group’s seventh such title.

Mr Portillo said: “I’ve seen the marvellous work done by the volunteers – the Japanese Garden looks wonderful, there’s cheery murals and even a superb statue on the platform. It really is a delightful station. The volunteers have won so many awards; it has been such fun to come and see what they’ve done and to congratulate everyone: great efforts, great success!”

And Dave Carlisle, FoBS’s Chairman said: “We were so pleased to welcome Michael before his speaking engagement at the opera house and very proud of the kind things he has said about our voluntary work up at the station and in town.”

FoBS picked up the Station Friends and Adopters at the Heart of Communities award at the National Community Rail Awards in recognition of their ‘Part of Something Positively Local’ work.