Footballer turned TV personality Neil Ruddock heading to Buxton for Blythe House Hospice fundraising night

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock will be at the Palace Hotel on Saturday October, 18 sharing anecdotes and tales from his life and career.

Guests will enjoy a two-course pie and chips supper followed by dessert, and an evening of entertainment from the ex-Liverpool FC star.

Rachael Gee, Fundraising and Events Coordinator at Blythe House Hospice, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting this unique fundraising event – a first for the hospice.

“It promises to be a fantastic evening filled with great food, camaraderie and laughter, all in support of a truly meaningful cause.”

Neil is known for his larger-than-life persona which earned him a reputation as one of football’s most colourful characters.

His sense of humour and playful antics often made headlines, contributing to his status as a fan favourite.

Since retiring Neil has featured in a number of TV programmes, including I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Big Brother and Celebrity Masterchef.

He is now a household name and much-loved personality beyond the domain of football fans.

The evening will be hosted by comedian, Jamie Sutherland, who’s worked with Neil in the past and is a corporate hospitality MC at Everton FC.

Rachel said: “Blythe House provides essential care and support to local people affected by life-limiting illness or bereavement, at a time when they need it most.

“The cost of a table for ten guests could fund ten physiotherapy sessions for a hospice patient, helping them to manage the physical effects of their condition and maintain independence for as long as possible.”

The Hospice at Home service provides end-of-life care in the comfort of patients’ homes.

The Roaming Car service provides responsive care to help patients when they have an urgent-need overnight, this helps to avoid the need for ambulance call outs, A&E department input, or hospital admission.

It now costs over £2 million every year to keep services at Blythe House Hospice

running.

The charity receives less than 20 per cent of the income needed to operate from the NHS,

meaning it must raise the vast majority through our retail and fundraising activities.

Tables of ten are £500 and individual tickets cost £55pp.

To book visit blythehousehospice.org.uk/aneveningwith-neil-ruddock