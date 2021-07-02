First face to face rehearsal in a year for Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies Choir

With lockdown restrictions easing, the choir was able to meet for the first time in over a year to sing their hearts out in person.

Committee member Karen Armstrong, who has been part of the choir for 17 years, said: “It really was a time for celebration for our lovely ladies

“Monday June 21 marked an historic, joyous and emotional occasion as a number of our choir came together outdoors for our first live rehearsal since March 2020.”

The first face to face rehearsal for Chapel Ladies Choir in over a year - picture submitted by the choir

The group met in chairperson Jan Westwood’s garden and musical director Sam Gilliatt ensured the ladies were in fine voice.

Karen said: “It was such a wonderfully heartwarming feeling just to be in each other's company again sharing the joy of making music, and the drizzly weather was never going to dampen our spirits."

To get the ball rolling again, the choir ran through some of their more familiar repertoire but the night was simply all about enjoyment.

It was also really special to welcome some of the ladies who have missed out on the regular Zoom sessions, Karen said, adding that it was lovely to have them back in the fold.

Karen added: “We'd like to say a big thank you to our Chairperson Jan and Al Westwood for letting us have the use of their garden to be able to have this opportunity.