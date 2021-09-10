Final farewell to Chapel-en-le-Frith war veteran Derek Eley at full military funeral

Derek Eley died last month, aged 103.

Awarded a British Empire Medal by King George VI for his work in the Mediterranean in 1946, he was well-known and widely respected in Chapel, having been a founder of Chapel Football Club, the President of the Royal British Legion branch, and a keen supporter of Chapel Mobile Physio.

He was also a huge Derby County football supporter, and known to fans as Mr Derby County, having attended thousands of games over the years.

Standard bearers line the route at Town End Methodist Church, Chapel-en-le-Frith, where the funeral of war veteran Derek Eley took place

A full military funeral was held for Mr Eley today (Friday) with a horse drawn hearse travelling from his home in Chapel through the town to the Town End Methodist Church, where the service took place.

Local residents lined the streets to pay their respects, with standard bearers and a guard of honour also a part of the service.

Born in Matlock, Mr Eley moved to Chapel as a child.

Chapel-en-le-Frith war veteran Derek Eley was laid to rest in a full military funeral today after his death at the age of 103

After leaving New Mills Grammar School he started working at Ferodo and was one of 40 employees who joined the Territorial Army in 1939. However, two days after the outbreak of war he joined the 2/5th Battalion Sherwood Foresters with the TA and headed off to France.

Mr Eley’s military career took him to Palestine, Italy and Egypt and he was discharged in 1945 as a colour sergeant having also been part of the 51st Highland Division.

He had two children, Janet and Robert with his first wife, but after that marriage broke down, he later married second wife Mary in the 1970s.

He was so well respected in Chapel that he even had a street named after him on a housing estate in the town.

