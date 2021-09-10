Community pays respects at funeral of Chapel-en-le-Frith war veteran Derek Eley

Derek Eley was well-known in Chapel, having been a founder of Chapel Football Club, the President of the Royal British Legion branch, and a keen supporter of Chapel Mobile Physio.

The war veteran, who was awarded a British Empire Medal by King George VI for his work in the Mediterranean in 1946, died last month aged 103.

He was laid to rest this afternoon with a full military funeral.

Covid restrictions meant numbers at Town End Methodist Church had to be limited but speakers were placed outside the church so those unable to go inside could hear it.

People lined the streets to pay their respects to Mr Eley, who was also a huge Derby County supporter, known to many as Mr Derby County.

