Longnor Races set to return bigger and better than ever

The popular annual race day will return to Waterhouse Farm on Thursday September 8, offering even more action and fun to keep the crowds entertained.

Race secretary Stephen Mellor said: “We know Longnor Races is a social highlight for so many and we have worked hard to make it bigger and better than previous years.”

This year there will be a disco in the beer tent after the races have finished, food will be served for longer until 8.30pm and the bar will be open until 9.30pm.

Longnor Races returns this week

Steven said: “We know many people come down after work and as we have sadly lost many of the village pubs in recent years we still wanted to give people a great day out.”

It is not just the entertainment which is being improved, the harness racing and motorbikes races are also being led by people who used to race themselves.

Steven said: "Jason Podmore not only raced a horse in the trotters but owned one too and now he is on the committee and heading up the harness racing.

"We also have Brian Beresford who used to race motorcycles here at Longnor on the committee too and is running that part of the day’s event.

"With their knowledge we can help put on a better day for everyone.”

This is the first race day since 2019 due to the pandemic and one of the longest breaks the event has had in its 118 year history.

"We didn’t race during the two world wars,” said Steven, “and people were ready for the races to restart then and it's no different now.

"So many people are ready for the Longnor Races again so it will be great to see everyone.

"This will be our great comeback event.”

Gates open at 11am with the pony racing starting at 12pm and the gymkhana is open to both adults and children with Liz Andrews providing horses for those who want to race.

The harness racing will start just before 2pm followed by the motorbikes and fell racing.

Tickets can be bought at the gate – £8 but spectactors are advised it will be cash only for all refreshments and bets.