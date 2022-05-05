Event to thank Buxton community taking place this weekend

The event is taking place in the Pavilion Gardens

Buxton Street By Street, which was set up at the start of the pandemic to help residents on the town’s street, has organised a Thank You Buxton event, which will take place in the Pavilion Gardens on Sunday.

Organisers, Caitlin Bisknell, Claire Mitchell and Anna Watson said: “This is a day to commemorate and celebrate those who gave so much to help our community through these unprecedented times and those who sadly lost family and friends.

“Whether you were a key worker or a volunteer, please come down and join us!”

The event runs from 12noon to 6pm, with a variety of workshops and wellbeing events on the events field in Pavilion Gardens. There will also be space for quiet reflection and to mark the contributions of the town’s many volunteers.

There will be a chance to see and try out arts and crafts activities with Funny wonders and Connex’s Art in the Park group.

It is also planned to have a display of photos highlighting to work of Buxton’s amazing volunteers during the pandemic, from delivering food parcels to making scrubs for NHS staff. There will also be a display of canvasses produced by local young people as part of the Leon’s Light event held last October.