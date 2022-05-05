Construction work on A6 roundabout in Buxton to start next week

High Peak Borough Council has secured funding from Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund to build the roundabout at the southern end of the golf course to provide access to housing sites in the approved Local Plan.

The contractor building the roundabout, Galliford Try, will start setting up the site compound, which will be located on Waterswallows Road, from Monday. This will take around a week and during this time contractors will access the compound site from Waterswallows Road. Once established, they will access it directly from the A6.

Much of the initial work to construct the circulatory sections of the roundabout will take place off road but there will be further disruption to motorists as the project progresses.

Construction work on the new roundabout on the A6 in Buxton will start on May 9

The A6 work is being carried out at the same time as another major High Peak route is closed.

Contractors working for Derbyshire County Council are currently working to fix a landslip on the A5004 Long Hill between Buxton and Whaley Bridge. The road is closed whilst this work takes place and diversions are in place. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of September this year.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, leader of the council, said: “We are working with Derbyshire County Council to minimise the impact of these works.

“We are mindful of the importance of keeping people informed about this essential work and any implications it may have for journeys and, with that in mind, we’re writing to local residents to make them aware that the work is set to start.

“Our website will be kept up-to-date with the latest information and we’ll share news and updates on our Facebook and Twitter accounts including details of any traffic management measures required. I would encourage people to check regularly so that they can plan ahead and thank everyone, in advance, for their understanding.”