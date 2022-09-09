Duke and Duchess of Devonshire's 'great sadness' at death of the Queen as Chatsworth House flags fly at half-mast

In a statement the Duke and Duchess said: “We wish to express our very great sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen, and pay tribute to her extraordinary service to the UK and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts are with all the members of the Royal Family.”

Flags are flying at half-mast at Chatsworth which remains open to the public.

The Duke of Devonshire with the Queen at Chatsworth in 2014.

The Queen was with Prince Philip on her last public visit to Chatsworth in July 2014 when she met Peak District National Park volunteer rangers and members of the air ambulance and mountain, dog and cave rescue organisations.

The Queen and Prince Philip attended the Lord Lieutenant’s reception in the Painted Hall, attended by members of voluntary and charitable organisations. Following a private lunch, the Royal party left by helicopter.

The Queen receives flowers from Jan Norris on her visit to Chatsworth.