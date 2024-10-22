Donations to High Peak Foodbank to be matched for six weeks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Volunteers and staff hope this will help keep the foodbank able to support families in hardship through the winter.
Paul Bohan CEO at Zink said: "Winter, particularly Christmas, is a difficult time for some families.
“The local community are aware of this and give generously to Zink.
“This match funding means donations are worth twice as much so will go further and provide more help for families in hardship."
High Peak Foodbank provides emergency food parcels to families referred by social workers, NHS staff, schools and other support organisations.
Paul said: “As part of Zink help is available to resolve the problems families face so they don't need food parcels for very long.”
But the charity does more than just give out food; its advice workers help families to sort out the problems that cause food poverty related to housing, finance and welfare. Work coaches help long term unemployed people back to work so they can pay their own way and won't need food parcels. Zink also looks after people in other ways: by providing a timetable of wellbeing activities from School of Rock to Knit Happens, walking to baking, gaming to social meet ups, friendships and new perspectives develop. Central to this is its community eco cafe. Open to all, it uses surplus food to provide nourishing meals and free meals are offered to foodbank users and homeless people and it is half price for those on benefits.~Paul added: “By supporting Zink you don't just provide food, you give people a purpose and the chance of a new future.”
The work Zink does to help people has been celebrated as ‘unique’ in the, All Party Parliamentary Report, ‘Feeding Britain’ as one of the first foodbanks to introduce wraparound services.
Their efforts were also noted when they received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service - the MBE for charities - for everything they have done to date for the town. Every donation up to £250 will be matched penny for penny by Aviva until the match funding pot runs out. Donations can be made at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/foodbank-winter-2024
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.