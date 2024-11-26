Derbyshire waste centres’ new vehicle registration scheme aims to keep costly interlopers out - despite accusations of ‘Big Brother’ tactics

Pictured Is Chesterfield Borough Cllr Tom Snowdon At Derbyshire County Council'S Stonegravels Waste Site In Chesterfield

Derbyshire County Council is introducing a new vehicle Automatic Number Plate Recognition registration scheme for residents at its household waste recycling centres to deter costly interlopers despite an accusation that it is implementing ‘Big Brother’ tactics.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council scheme is part of cost-saving plans following large increases in waste disposal at its nine waste centres and after a multi-million pound out-of-court settlement payout by the council and Derby City Council following a dispute with a waste management team over a waste facility in Derby.

Liberal Democrat Chesterfield Borough Councillor, Tom Snowdon, previously criticised the Conservative council’s vehicle ANPR plans as a ‘Big Brother Scheme – Watching What You Throw Away’ and as a waste of money on ‘spy cameras’ to observe what people are recycling.

However, arrangements have now been put in place for the new £200,000 Derbyshire residents-only registration scheme to ensure those using the county’s household waste recycling centres are entitled to do so.

Cllr Carolyn Renwick, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “This registration scheme will make things fairer and more cost effective for Derbyshire residents. Our neighbouring counties have introduced similar schemes and with this change each area will be dealing with and paying for its own waste and recycling.

“It’s all part of our efforts to strike the right balance between continuing to provide a good quality service for residents and making the necessary savings.

“Registering is quick and easy and available to do now, so I would encourage residents to register as soon as possible.”

The introduction of the new scheme follows a 32per cent increase in the amount of waste collected at the sites since 2017/18 which has risen to 85,000 tonnes a year, costing an extra £700,000 to £800,000 in annual recycling and disposal costs, according to the council.

Entry to the recycling centres will be monitored using ANPR technology which had previously been considered to not only identify vehicle interlopers from outside Derbyshire but to allow for them to be possibly charged for using the county’s waste sites.

However, the council stated that under the finalised scheme Derbyshire residents who are not registered or visitors who are from outside the county will not be able to use the centres.

Each Derbyshire resident over the age of 17 can register up to two vehicles and registration is free of charge and covers all of the council’s nine recycling centres.

Residents registering a van to dispose of their household waste will be required to register each time they wish to visit and access will last 24 hours.

The council stated this is to help deter traders from using the service for free at the expense of local council tax-payers.

Residents can now register their vehicles by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres.

While the council does not plan to turn away unregistered vehicles immediately, it stated that residents will be reminded to sign up during their next visit, and to avoid any future issues the council is encouraging everyone to register as soon as possible.

Those who are unable to register online can call into their nearest Derbyshire library for help and anyone unable to register online or at their library can phone Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 for help.

The council has also introduced a new trade waste scheme for small businesses and independent traders to dispose of trade waste at two of its household waste recycling centres with an unlimited number of visits.

They will be able to use the centres at Stonegravels, in Chesterfield, and at Ashbourne, from 8.30am to 9.30am and from 5pm to 6pm daily when the facilities will be closed to the public.

Traders are charged to dispose of their trade waste according to the type of waste and its weight which will be checked on a weighbridge and payment will be by card only.

Registration will be required to use this service and traders must register on the council website www.derbyshire.gov.uk/trade-waste before any visit.

Traders are also urged to check they have the correct documentation to transport waste but if they do not they can register or renew by visiting the Government’s website at https://www.gov.uk/register-renew-waste-carrier-broker-dealer-england for details.

Cllr Renwick said: “This new service offers a simple, flexible and cost-effective way to dispose of business waste and is open to all businesses in Derbyshire.

“It has many advantages for our traders including no need for contracts, no minimum weights and competitive disposal costs.”

The types of trade waste that can be accepted are upholstered seating, wood waste, green waste, plasterboard, hardcore and other such as car tyres, fridges and televisions.

Information on the charges and the full terms and conditions can be found by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/trade-waste for details.

The council has been addressing saving proposals to manage a budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after blaming reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, higher than anticipated inflation, higher prices for fuel, energy and materials, rising costs, meeting the cost of the national pay award and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

It has already introduced charges for the disposal of tyres and asbestos at its nine household waste recycling centres and reduced daily opening times from 8.30am-6pm, to 9.30am-5pm, at eight of the council’s nine centres.

The council runs nine recycling centres across the county for Derbyshire residents including Chesterfield, Bolsover, Loscoe, Northwood at Darley Dale, Ilkeston, Glossop, Ashbourne, Bretby and Waterswallows, near Buxton, but opening hours remain the same at the Buxton site due to different contractual arrangements.

Derbyshire County and Derby City councils also resolved earlier in the year to fix and operate a waste treatment facility in Sinfin, Derby, which was at the centre of a dispute that resulted in a £93.5m payout by the authorities to Resource Recovery Solutions’ waste management team’s administrators after the councils had terminated a contract with the team to manage the facility.