Derbyshire police ‘seriously concerned’ for the welfare of missing Buxton 14-year-old

Derbyshire Police are reappealing for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Lucas, who is missing from Buxton.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager left an address in the Harpur Hill area, where he had been staying, on the afternoon of Saturday 30 August.

He was also reported missing earlier in the week and had been found safe, but officers say they are seriously concerned for his welfare. They want to hear from anyone who has information on his whereabouts or has seen him since yesterday. He has links to Doncaster and may have travelled there, or further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas is about 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shirt, dark grey shorts with blue detail on the sides, black trainers and white socks.

The teenager left an address in the Harpur Hill area, where he had been staying, on the afternoon of Saturday 30 August.

Police have released a new image of him as part of this appeal, which was taken from a doorbell camera on Saturday

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately, using one of the below methods, quoting incident 836 of August 30:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website:https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.