Derbyshire police concerned for the safety of missing teenage girl

Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the safety of a missing teenage girl

Hannah, who is 13 years old, was last seen yesterday evening (Thursday, January 30) in Moorhall, Bakewell.

She is described as of a slim build with brown shoulder length hair. She may be wearing a White Fox brown tracksuit.

Anyone that has seen Hannah or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police using the below methods and quoting incident number 1246 of 30 January.

Website –police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.