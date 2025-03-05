Derbyshire police concerned for the safety of missing 15-year-old girl

Derbyshire police say they are concerned for the safety of a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing

Imogen, who is from Chapel-en-le-Frith, was last seen in the town on Sunday 2 March at around 2.30pm.

The 15-year-old, who is around 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with long mousey brown hair, was last seen wearing a tight black top, a black Lorenzo gilet, black leggings, white socks and Nike trainers. Imogen has links to the Stockton-on-Tees in Durham.

If you have seen Imogen, or know where she is, please contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 735-030325:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.