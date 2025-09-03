Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing teenager

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 07:27 BST
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire teenager and are appealing for help finding him.

Dominic was last seen in the Pavilion Gardens area of Buxton at 4.40pm on Tuesday (2 September).

The 15-year-old is around 5ft 5ins tall, has short brown hair, and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a brown hooded top, a black puffa style coat and brown sliders with white socks.

Dominic may have got on a train to Manchester and has links to Preston and Chorley.

The 15-year-old is around 5ft 5ins tall, has short brown hair

Anyone who has any information about Dominic’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including reference 969-020925:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/xRh9n

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

