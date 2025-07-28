Derbyshire Fire and Rescue welcomes 15 new on call firefighters – ‘ready to respond to a pager at a moment’s notice’

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed 15 new on-call firefighters to its ranks.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), Clive Stanbrook warmly welcomed the newly qualified firefighters, joined by their friends and family, at an intimate ‘pass out’ ceremony in Ripley on Sunday 27 July.

Held at the Joint Police and Fire Training Centre, the event celebrated and marked their achievement with the presentation of certificates, special awards, and operational displays for the assembled guests.

Following the successful completion of their initial firefighter training, the new recruits will now begin their careers at fire stations across the county.

Speaking after the ceremony, DCFO Stanbrook said: “A pass out ceremony is a special occasion as we celebrate our newest firefighters and recognise the outstanding work of the DFRS Training School, who do a fantastic job in getting them ready to respond to not just fires, but a wide and varied range of emergencies.

“Becoming an On-call Firefighter is a significant commitment – being ready to respond to a pager at a moment’s notice, often while balancing other employment. None of this would be possible without their wider support networks.

"That’s why it’s a huge honour to welcome not only our newest firefighters, but also their families and friends here today.

“Each of our new Firefighters has received the highest possible level of training from a dedicated team of professionals, and I am confident that this will stand them in excellent stead as they join fire crews across the Derbyshire.

“I wish them every success as they begin what I know to be a challenging yet rewarding career.”

The following special awards were presented during the ceremony. Firefighters Jake Galley and Josh Hudson received Technical Awards for achieving the highest combined mark in all their technical exams.

Firefighter James Lawson and Jason Franklin were presented with the Teamwork Awards – for providing help and support to the other trainees, often at times away from the gaze of instructors. This award is voted for by the trainees themselves.

Firefighter Zorran Carnell and Oliver Strutt received the Silver Axe for consistently achieving a high standard in both the technical and practical aspects of the course from the first day. They have also shown a high level of commitment and teamwork, displaying an excellent attitude and work ethic.