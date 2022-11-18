The jam packed programme for Saturday November, 26 will get people in the festive spirit as they prepare for Christmas.

The regular FAB market will be taking place in the Canal Basin between 11am and 5pm while there will also be a market in the Mechanics Institute from 3pm where Santa will also be in his grotto. The lantern parade will start at 5pm before a carol concert at 5.30pm following by the big switch on at 6pm in the station car park.

A picture from last year's lantern parade. Picture submitted.

Jaine Wright, the secretary of the Friends of Memorial Park, is once again organising the lantern parade through the park.

She said: “We have been doing a parade since 2015 – only stopping in 2020.

"Over the years it has grown and it’s great to see the community coming together.

“There is something very magical about seeing hundreds of people walk through the park with their lanterns held high and lighting up the darkness.”

Advertisement

Santa will be arriving in Whaley Brige before the Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch on

This year everyone will be making star lanterns for the procession which is being led by Churches Together Whaley Bridge.

And as well as the lanterns there will also be fairy lights in some of the trees and some projections too.

Jaine said: “The park has no electricity or lights so a lot of people don’t experience the park after dark.

Advertisement

“It’s great seeing the little ones faces light up when they see everyone together.”

The parade will start at the Goyt Road entrance of the Memorial Park going towards the station car park. Whaley Bridge Band will then lead the carol concert at 5.30pm and at 6pm the lights on the Christmas tree will be switched on.