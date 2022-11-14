Pictures show people paying their respects at Remembrance Services in the High Peak
High Peak residents fell silent to honour fallen soldiers at Remembrance Sunday services across the borough.
A full military parade took place in Buxton with representatives from the British Legion, armed forces, emergency services, scouts, guides and cadets all taking to the streets on Sunday, November 13.
There were also services in Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills and Whaley Bridge as well as a parade in Harpur Hill and Peak Dale.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. – Louise Cooper, editor.
Page 1 of 6