Buxton Remembrance Service, the Scouting movement lay their wreaths

Pictures show people paying their respects at Remembrance Services in the High Peak

High Peak residents fell silent to honour fallen soldiers at Remembrance Sunday services across the borough.

By Lucy Ball
4 minutes ago

A full military parade took place in Buxton with representatives from the British Legion, armed forces, emergency services, scouts, guides and cadets all taking to the streets on Sunday, November 13.

There were also services in Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills and Whaley Bridge as well as a parade in Harpur Hill and Peak Dale.

1. Remembrance Sunday

The standard bearers march on at the Buxton Remembrance Service

Photo: jason chadwick

2. Laying a wreath

Councillor Linda Grooby laid a wreath at the Buxton Cenotaph.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. In fine voice

The Buxton Community Choir was a new introduction to the Buxton Remembrance Service.

Photo: jason chadwick

4. Hitting the right notes

Fairfield Band lead the Remembrance parade in Buxton.

Photo: jason chadwick

