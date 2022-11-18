Hoardings have been in place at the reservoir since early autumn, and the £15 million project is progressing well, the Canal and River Trust, which cares for the reservoir, and contactors Kier said.

Tom Greenwood, Canal and River Trust project manager, said: “Our contractors Kier have made good progress with setting up the main construction site and starting work on several drainage diversion schemes.

"The hoardings around the Memorial Park are now in place and over the coming weeks will be decorated with a range of illustrated panels explaining the new spillway construction scheme, history, heritage and environment of Toddbrook Reservoir.”

The project comes after the Toddbrook Reservoir crisis in 2019. Damage to the spillway was discovered on August 1, 2019 after days of heavy rain. There were fears the dam could collapse and the water could cascade down and flood the town of Whaley Bridge as well as the surrounding area.

Residents were told to leave their homes and an emergency operation to save the dam was launched involving emergency services, partner agencies and volunteers.

This restoration project comes after extensive investigation works, two independent reports where multiple design options were explored, two public consultations and a detailed planning application.

The next phase of work will focus on the spillway.

Mr Greenwood said: “The main construction works to create the reservoir’s new overflow spillway are expected to begin in December, in the upper part of the site near the dam crest.

"One of the first tasks will be to install steel sheet piles, lining the new channel, and concrete piles by ‘continuous flight auger’ on which the structure will be founded.

"Unfortunately, this will inevitably cause a certain amount of disruption in the local area. We apologise in advance for any noise and vibration caused by the piling work and we will be monitoring this very closely. “

Construction work will be paused over Christmas and start again the first week in January.

Anyone requiring more information can contact Kier’s dedicated Whaley Bridge stakeholder manager, Tess Smith. She is available every Wednesday afternoon at a drop-in community hub from 2.30-5pm held at the Transhipment Warehouse in the town’s Canal Basin.