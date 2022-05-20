Concertgoer rescued after plunge left him inches away from 100ft drop at Castleton's Peak Cavern

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were deployed to the popular cavern after being alerted to the incident by Derbyshire police at around 8.55pm last night (May 19).

A man, who was attending the ‘Devils Arse’ John Shuttleworth concert, had experienced a terrifying fall from a footpath above the cavern – finding himself just inches away from a 100ft drop to the cavern floor.

Rescuers were able to lower themselves down to the concertgoer and haul him back to the crag top where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Edale MRT said: “A late request for assistance via Derbyshire Constabulary to Peak Cavern at Castleton.

"A gentleman travelling to attend the, "Devils Arse" John Shuttleworth concert, had followed his sat nav while walking from his overnight accommodation to the cavern. However somehow managed to end up on a footpath above the cavern.

“He came into extreme difficulties and slipped, just managing to catch a tree to arrest his fall, inches from a 100ft drop to the cavern floor.

“Unfortunately the concert had to be cancelled, and people had to be evacuated from the area due to the danger of rocks being dislodged on to the concert goers below.

“Team members made their way to the top and quickly rigged up a technical rope rescue system. Once this was all in place, a team member was lowered down to the gentleman's position, where he was secured into a rescue nappy. The gentleman had suffered a cut and some bruising above one of his eyes, other than that he seemed fit and well.

“The team hauled both the rescuer and the gentleman back up to the crag top, where he was handed over to an HART paramedic for further assessment.

“The gentleman did not need further hospital treatment and was given a lift back to his accommodation by a team member.

