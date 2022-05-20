Chapel-en-le-Frith teenager lands dream musical role

For musical theatre fanatic Ash Rodgers performing has always been the dream.

Now the 14-year-old has been offered a role in the theatrical version of the documentary series Educating Yorkshire this summer which will open at the Square Chapel in Halifax.

Mum Karen Scowcroft said: “We are over the moon and so proud. Ever since Ash started doing dance at just five years old their dream has been to perform.”

Ash Rodgers has secured a place in this year's summer production organised by the British Youth Music Theatre

Ash, who goes to Chapel-en-le-Frith High School, went to a summer camp last year organised by the British Youth Music Theatre where a production was put on for friends and family.

Ash, who also performs with Buxton Opera House’s Young Company and Chapel Players, auditioned against 1,000 other young people and was selected to appear in the new musical which will be in front of a paying crowd.

Karen said: “Ash has high functioning autism and finds certain situations quite tough but when they are on stage they become a different person.

“A person in their element singing and performing and it’s so nice to see.”

Ash will have to spend 17 days away from home in a full board residential setting - three days in May and June in Hampshire and a 14-day stay in Halifax culminating with a full production musical performance in a theatre, and a Grade 8 qualification in musical theatre production which is assessed and certificated by the Trinity College London.

The cost of the two-week residential trip is almost £2,000 and so far Ash has secured bursaries from the British Youth Music Theatre and Chapel Parish Council but still needs to raise the last few hundred pounds for train fares and specific clothing and footwear needed to perform in.

Karen said: “The British Youth Music Theatre is brilliant at supporting young people who may not have the opportunity to get into the performing arts and being a single parent family it is a lot of money but I want to do all I can so dreams can be achieved.”

To donate to Ash’s fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ash-to-attend-bymt-this-summer