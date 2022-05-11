Commonwealth Games baton relay coming to Buxton

Events will take place in the Pavilion Gardens as the baton heads to the town on Monday July 11 as part of its UK tour.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: "We're delighted that in this Platinum Jubilee year, Buxton will be hosting the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay as it makes its way around England.

"We're very much looking forward to welcoming the Batonbearers to the Pavilion Gardens on July 11.

The Queen passes her baton to the baton bearer, British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, during the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The Buxton section will be within the Pavilion Gardens, and we're planning events and activities to help everyone celebrate the arrival of the baton in the High Peak.

"We'll be saying more about that in the coming weeks – but, for now, save the date in your diaries. It promises to be an occasion to remember!"

The Queen's Baton will travel via land, sea and air to more than 180 communities in England. Taking in towns and cities, the Queen’s Baton Relay aims to give communities the chance to experience the buzz and excitement for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which kick off on Thursday July 28.

The second part of the East Midlands stage of the relay will see the baton travel from Skegness to Buxton on July 11, via Boston, Grantham, Loughborough, Derby, Bakewell and Matlock.

Ian Reid, Chief Executive of Birmingham 2022, said: “Whilst the baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with Local Authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”