Police concerned for missing New Mills man

Jack Edmunds was last seen at around 2.30pm on Monday (May 9) in the Parkland Avenue area of the town.

The 33-year-old is 5ft 7ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a beard. He is thought to be wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, a blue hooded top with a warm dark grey hooded top over it and navy-blue trainers.

He may have a blue and white shopping bag with him.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Edmunds

Jack is known to visit wooded areas and has been known to sleep rough.

Anyone that has seen Jack or knows where he might be is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 681 of May 9 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us.