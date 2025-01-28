Closures at Peak District hiking trail and car park - due to 'essential tree management'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The through route of the Thornhill Trail in the Peak District was closed to the public yesterday ( Monday, January 27).
A two-mile long walking trail, which which runs from Bamford recreation ground to Ladybower Reservoir, will be closed on weekdays throughout the next three weeks until February 14 to allow for essential tree ash dieback management.
The trail will remain open to visitors on the weekends.
The Peak District National Park Authority confirmed that the works will include tree felling across the route as well as timber removal and the closures are necessary for the ‘public safety’.
The Carr Lane car park will also be closed from Monday, February 10 to Friday, February 14 in connection with the works.
The Peak District National Park Authority is set to provide regular updates regarding the affected and re-opened parts of the trail online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.