Charity bike ride in memory of Jo Cox MP passes through Buxton

The first stage of the 280-mile journey from Jo’s constituency Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire to London took place on Wednesday, ending at Buxton’s Palace Hotel where the riders had an overnight stay.

On their way into Buxton the riders passed through Bamford, Bradwell, Great Hucklow, Tideswell and Fairfield as they completed the first leg.

This morning (Thursday), they set off from the town’s Palace Hotel passing through Harpur Hill, Earl Sterndale, Hurdlow, Heathcote, Newton Grange, Tissington, Ashbourne, Wyaston, Rodsley and Marston on Dove on their way to Market Bosworth in Leicestershire.

The cyclists set off from the Palace Hotel in Buxton on the second leg of the Jo Cox Way ride

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater who had hoped to cycle the entire route, was only able to take part in the first day due to her commitments as a new MP in Batley and Spen, so will meet the cyclists when they arrive in London on Sunday.

Speaking before the ride, Ms Leadbeater said: “The past 12 months has been incredibly challenging for us all, as so many people have been affected by lockdown and physical distancing.

“But it is amazing to see that, despite all the difficulties, many people’s commitment to making a difference has only grown stronger, with cyclists joining together for a reinvigorated ride to celebrate the fact that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ – words from Jo’s maiden speech in Parliament.”

It is the fifth year the event has been staged in some form, raising money for the Jo Cox Foundation, which supports community and humanitarian projects in Britain and abroad.