The cafe and restaurant in the centre of Buxton will be closing in days.

Sam Sharma, the owner of the Hydro Cafe on Spring Gardens and said: “This was my first venture after uni, and any business but especially your first is like your baby.

"So much time, effort, emotions and money have gone into the Hydro.”

Sam says he has made the decision to close because rising costs not just of food and fuel bills but also the upkeep of the listed building were proving to be too steep.

He said: “This has not been an easy decision to make and one we have thought about for months.

"Our Christmas takings were down on previous years and it jusy wasn’t working financially."

The Hydro, which has been open for 15 years, has gained a strong following with its catering for gluten free diets as well as vegetarian and vegan too.

It also rates highly on Trip Advisor with 268 people saying it is excellent and 144 saying it is very good.

Sam said: “Me and my wife have made a life here in Buxton and what ever happens going forward I will always have those memories to take with me.

"My wonderful staff are my best asset and I am so lucky to have worked with them. Thank you for your hard work, dedication and passion.

“Without their tireless efforts, we would not have been able to deliver the high-quality service that we are known for.

"When things get tough you find out who is really on your side and they have stood by me.”

Ten of the thirteen staff have been relocated to other businesses Sam run’s in the area but three are still looking for work.

He said: “There is no better team than these so if anyone is looking for great staff pop in and see us.”Sam also thanked his suppliers, partners, and everyone else who has helped them on this journey.

"Your contributions have been invaluable and we could not have made it this far without you,” he said.

The cafe will close on Sunday February, 26.