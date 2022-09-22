Celebrations for world champion racer from Buxton who has turned 100

Guy Allott has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Guy Allott has raced with teams up and down the UK.

As the eyes of the world watched the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday it was also a time of celebration for Guy who turned 100 on September 19.

Now living at Hollin Knowle Care Home in Buxton, Guy has had a wonderful life racing.

Patricia Pearson from the care home said: “What an honour it is to know the one and only Guy Allott.

"He is one of a kind. He is sprightly, forthright and a strong minded Yorkshire man but with a great sense of humour.”

He was born into a racing family and was the younger brother Tommy Allott who was also famed for his racing.

Guy started riding at Sheffield in 1949 and his career took him on to Cradley, Motherwell then Wolverhampton and Bradford Odsal.

Unfortunately while he was in top form in 1963 he was forced to retire with severe hand injuries after he fell from the front of a tractor while on parade in May 1963.

Patricia said: “That never stopped his passion.

"He built engines for other racers and opened up a shop on Dale Road.”

His son Nicholas Allott said: “During the Second World War he worked in a factory making ammunition.

"After the war he did his National Service in the Royal Air Force.

“He met my mum Irene after that and they were living in Sheffield but moved to Buxton to open a grocer shop on Macclesfield Road.”

Nicholas, who was born in 1954, says the motorbike shop did not open until he was 19 and he has now taken over the running of the business.

Guy, who is a grandad to two and great grandad to three, celebrated his birthday with his family.

Nicholas said: “He had been wanting fish and chips for ages so we got him a big portion and we had party food too it was nice to get everyone together.”

In Guy’s 100 years he has lived through 26 Prime Ministers as several held office at different times and he is now on his fifth monarch.

Nicholas added: “He’s a living legend especially in the racing world.”