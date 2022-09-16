'Great comeback' for Longnor Races as event returns

Greentree Loveart, race six winner at Longnor Races. Sarah Thomas Equine Photography

Spectators were in fine voice as they cheered on the gymkhana, harness racing, runners and motorcyles at Waterhouse Farm on Thursday September 8.

Last week’s fun was the first Longnor Races event since before the covid pandemic and race secretary Stephen Mellor said: “It was great to see everyone back and having a good time.”

“There were no mishaps and it was a really good day.”

The motorcycle racing was fast paced at Longnor Races this year. Picture Ashmore's Ice Cream

The day was tinged with sadness, however, as the news of the Queen’s death broke while the races event was ongoing.

Stephen said: “It was quite a surreal moment to be announcing the death of the Queen on race day - it’s not something you ever think is going to happen.

“The speakers don’t work all the way round the enclosure so we were unsure if everyone had heard us but then we heard people singing God Save The Queen which was nice.”

Richard Haythornthwaite Race 2 winner at Longnor's harness racing.

This year the trotters, or harness racing, was organised by Jason Podmore a former racer and owner, and Stephen said he did a wonderful job.

"Everyone did,” he said.

"Everyone raced like it was the first time again which I suppose it was.

"It was a great comeback event which saw the community come together again."

American Mistress Race 6 at Longnor Races. Sarah Thomas Equine Photography.

Some of the race winners included Ann Marie Fitzgerald who won the Dream Mile; Xavier Morgan in the U16s fell race and Lucy Bednal and Josh Watson in the adult fell race.

Some of the motorbike winners included Luke Meredith, Rickey Peddar and Adam Briggs.

In the gymkhana at Longnor Races. Sarah Thomas Equine Photography.

JMs Macy Hallstar during Race 2. Sarah Thomas Equine Photography

Caenwood Unique Race 5 at Longnor Races. Sarah Thomas Equine Photography.

Race 2 at Longnor. Sarah Thomas Equine Photography

Rhyds Passion the Race 2 winner. Sarah Thomas Equine Photography

The pony gymkhana at Longnor Races. Sarah Thomas Equine Photography