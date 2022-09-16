'Great comeback' for Longnor Races as event returns
Longnor Races returned in spectacular style last week, with more than 2,000 people turning out to enjoy the day.
Spectators were in fine voice as they cheered on the gymkhana, harness racing, runners and motorcyles at Waterhouse Farm on Thursday September 8.
Last week’s fun was the first Longnor Races event since before the covid pandemic and race secretary Stephen Mellor said: “It was great to see everyone back and having a good time.”
“There were no mishaps and it was a really good day.”
The day was tinged with sadness, however, as the news of the Queen’s death broke while the races event was ongoing.
Stephen said: “It was quite a surreal moment to be announcing the death of the Queen on race day - it’s not something you ever think is going to happen.
“The speakers don’t work all the way round the enclosure so we were unsure if everyone had heard us but then we heard people singing God Save The Queen which was nice.”
This year the trotters, or harness racing, was organised by Jason Podmore a former racer and owner, and Stephen said he did a wonderful job.
"Everyone did,” he said.
"Everyone raced like it was the first time again which I suppose it was.
"It was a great comeback event which saw the community come together again."
Some of the race winners included Ann Marie Fitzgerald who won the Dream Mile; Xavier Morgan in the U16s fell race and Lucy Bednal and Josh Watson in the adult fell race.
Some of the motorbike winners included Luke Meredith, Rickey Peddar and Adam Briggs.