National Trust rangers are selling trees at Longshaw and Ilam Park. Mark Bull, a ranger at Longshaw, said: “We like to say buying a tree from us is not just for Christmas; it will also help look after the landscape and wildlife of the Peak District all year round. All the money we raise through selling Christmas trees here at Longshaw is put towards the conservation work we do, from erecting bird boxes for declining bird species and looking after woodland and meadows, to restoring blanket bog in the High Peak to help tackle climate change.”

Customers can choose a tree which will be dug up and potted by a ranger. Others are ready-cut and have been sourced from elsewhere in the country.

Mark said: “The trees are all British grown, all premium grade and all non-needle drop. Some are home grown here at Longshaw. We have five different types from 2ft to 14ft in size. Norway spruce is the traditional Christmas tree, and Nordmann fir is our best-selling variety. We also have blue spruce, which is a really nice colour, the long-needled lodgepole pine, and Fraser fir, which has that fantastic Christmas scent.”

Andy Granch, lead ranger, digging up a Christmas tree.

Mark explained how tree sales have become a family tradition. “Christmas tree sales at Longshaw have been running for so many years that children who used to come along to our Christmas tree sales with their grandparents are now bringing their own children.”

Craig Best, general manager for the National Trust in the Peak District, said: “We've been selling trees for around 50 years and the income we get from our tree sales is amazing.”

At both Longshaw and Ilam Park, there are plenty of other Christmas activities to do; from winter walks and festive trails to craft activities.

Christmas trees are on sale at Longshaw, just off the main Woodcroft car park, until December 21, from 9.30am until 4pm. Find out more about the Christmas activities at Longshaw at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/longshaw-burbage-and-the-eastern-moors/christmas-at-longshaw

Handmade Christmas decorations are also on sale at Longshaw.