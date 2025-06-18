Dictionary Corner Queen Susie Dent is celebrating the joy of the English language with a new tour which is coming to Buxton this summer.

The much loved face of Countdown will be appearing at the Buxton Opera House on Sunday August 24 with her new show Word Perfect.

Here she will break down why a group of crows is called a murder or why owls form a parliament.

She will look if local dialects are really dying out as well asking the big question of which came first, orange the fruit or orange the colour.

C4’s Countdown legend Susie Dent heading to Buxton this summer with new tour. Photo submitted

Speaking about her new tour, Susie said: “The English language will never stop surprising and delighting me: it is as wayward as it is majestic, while the dictionary is as full of magic, drama and adventure as you will find anywhere.

“I can’t wait to walk down some more of its secret alleyways with the Word Perfect audiences, and to hear their own questions about our curious mother tongue.”

She will look at teen slang - is it actually designed to make people tear their hair out? And just how many words are needed for being drunk?

After more than three decades in Dictionary Corner, Susie will be sharing a brand-new collection of facts and stories from the wonderful world of words – reminding us just how unpredictable and utterly magical our mother tongue can be.

Susie is a writer and broadcaster, best known as co-presenterC4’s Countdown and its sister comedy show 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

She was appointed an MBE in 2024, the same year her debut novel, Guilty by Definition, was published.

Susie’s new books, Words For Life, and The Roots We Share: 100 Words That Bring Us Together, will be released in the autumn.

Last year she finished a 74 date tour which ran from 2018 to 2024 and is back on the road again.

A Buxton Opera House spokesperson added: “With the help of funny, insightful, and head-scratching examples, Susie will entertain and educate us with her pick of language’s greatest hits.”

The show is at 2pm on Saturday August 24 and tickets are £34 available via the Buxton Opera House website.