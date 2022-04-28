Buxton's Spring Fair next week set to be better than ever

The fair is returning to the town on bank holiday Monday, May 2, for the first time since 2019.

It will feature entertainment including the Powderkegs Border Morris Team, live music, displays and more than 120 stalls.

Jane Fletcher, who organises the event, said: “This is the biggest spring fair the town will have ever seen.

“We have got live bands, morris dancing, The Billerettes, classic cars, a Norman re-enactment group, children’s rides and a circus skills workshop as well as stalls from charities and groups across the town.

“It is such a wonderful event which brings the whole town together and I think it’s great to help the little community groups in the town like the brownies and the scouts who may need that extra push to attract members after two years of covid.”

Jane took over the running of the spring fair in 2018 from Buxton Town Team and ran the event for two years until covid put a stop to everything.

She has since taken over as organiser of the town’s bonfire and the Christmas lights switch on too but the spring fair was her first project for the town.

She said: “There is always such a buzz in the town when spring fair is here, it’s the first proper big event in the town’s social calendar.

“I think now more than ever people want to get out and have some fun and I’m so pleased the event has grown to be what it is now.”

Jane and partner Trevor Zoppi say they have done all of the organising for this year’s event on their own, but more help would be gratefully received.

”We used to have people volunteering to help but with a two year gap we seem to have lost everyone,” she added.

“It’s a big thing to organise and this year is by the far the biggest so it has been a lot of work but I do enjoy it I just wish for a few more people to help out on the day either marshalling or setting up stalls.”

Buxton Spring Fair runs from 10am to 5pm throughout the town centre and market place. The children’s rides and battle re-enactment will be in the Pavilion Gardens.

Anyone interested in helping out with the spring fair can email Jane on [email protected]