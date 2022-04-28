The new showroom for Simpson Furniture

First look at new furniture store inside Buxton's former Marks & Spencer building

A new furniture shop in the former Marks and Spencer building in Buxton is opening today.

By Lucy Ball
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 11:41 am

Simpson Furniture Ltd has taken over some of the Spring Gardens space with the company taking on a ten-year lease for part of the building.

Tom Granell, business development manager for the company, said: “We will be open from 10am, with cakes, fizz and music.

"We can’t wait to meet you all. Make sure you pop in as we will all be there to welcome you.”

The Spring Gardens premises have been empty since April 2019, when Marks and Spencer closed after serving the town for 85 years. The furniture shop is only taking part of the retail space and plans for the rest of the shop have not been formalised yet.

1. Opening

Simpson Furniture getting ready to open in the old M&S building

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Making a house a home

Accessories at the new Simpson Furniture in Buxton

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Meet the team

Tom Granell, business development manager, at Simpson Furniture.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Lighting up the room

A selection of clocks and lights on sale at the new Simpson Furniture store in Buxton

Photo: Brian Eyre

